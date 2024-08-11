MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Sabia with Indian students in college |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a story of resilience and hope, Sabia Khan Pathan, daughter of Haji Sabir Khan Pathan, a councillor of Ward 14 from Mandleshwar Municipal Council, safely returned to India on August 6 after enduring a tense and challenging period in Bangladesh. Sabia, a final-year MBBS student at Kumudini Women’s Medical College in Mirzapur, Bangladesh, had a harrowing experience as the political situation in the country rapidly deteriorated.

Sabia recounted that the situation began worsening on July 17, when a nationwide curfew was imposed across Bangladesh, accompanied by an internet shutdown. "The curfew came suddenly, and with it, our connection to the outside world was cut off," Sabia explained. The curfew, aimed at controlling civil unrest, left many in isolation and uncertainty. While Sabia’s college campus in Mirzapur, located 50 kilometres from Dhaka, remained relatively safe, the chaos in the capital and other major cities created a pervasive atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

"We were fortunate that our college management was proactive in keeping us informed and safe," Sabia said, noting that the administration provided regular updates and maintained essential services within the campus. However, the loss of internet access was particularly distressing for Sabia and her fellow students. "For days, we had no way to communicate with our families in India. It was the most difficult part of the whole experience," she recalled.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Indian students. Sabia, along with 21 other Indian students, was in regular contact with the High Commission through the Madad helpline. As the situation in Bangladesh deteriorated further on August 4, the High Commission took decisive action to evacuate the students. "The college management and the High Commission coordinated closely to get us out safely," Sabia noted with gratitude.

On the night of August 5, the students were escorted by police patrol vehicles to Dhaka airport, a journey fraught with tension as they navigated through the uncertain conditions in the capital. Upon reaching the airport, the students faced another challenge as their scheduled flight was cancelled due to the ongoing crisis.

"We spent the night at the airport, anxiously waiting for news from the High Commission," Sabia said. The persistence of the Indian High Commission eventually paid off, as they managed to secure a flight to New Delhi on August 6, ensuring the safe return of all 22 students.

Now back in Mandleshwar, Sabia reflected on the ordeal and expressed her determination to complete her studies. "I’m in constant touch with my college and the local students in Bangladesh. I plan to return once the situation normalises," she said. With just five months remaining in her course, Sabia is eager to complete her education and prepare for the National Medical Council's Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Sabia’s father, Haji Sabir Khan Pathan, expressed immense relief at his daughter’s safe return. "Those few days when we lost contact were the hardest. We’re grateful to the Indian High Commission for bringing her home safely," he said.