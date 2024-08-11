 ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected
Paying tolls, but where’s the road; Public outcry over crumbling infrastructure

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:00 AM IST
article-image
Road plagued with large potholes | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The stretch of the four-lane highway connecting Dhar to Indore has become a nightmare for daily commuters, with the road deteriorating rapidly despite minimal rainfall in the Dhar-Jhabua district. The road, particularly around Utawad, Gunawat, and Jaitpura, is plagued with large potholes, turning it into a perilous journey for the thousands of vehicles that traverse this route daily.

Locals have voiced their frustration, accusing the company responsible for the road’s upkeep of neglecting maintenance while continuing to collect hefty toll fees. "We pay the toll, but the road is falling apart. Where is the maintenance?" asks a frustrated commuter. The condition of the road from Dhar to Ghatabillaud is particularly alarming, with deep craters and uneven surfaces causing frequent accidents and vehicle damage. Despite the company’s excuse of heavy rains causing the damage, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Indore: Seven Duped Of ₹5.22 Lakh After Opening APK Files Sent By Conmen
article-image

Rainfall has been sparse, yet the highway’s condition has worsened, raising serious questions about the quality of construction and the company’s commitment to maintenance. An official from the company admitted that repair work is planned but has not yet begun. Meanwhile, about 1,000 vehicles, including large trucks en route from Indore to Gujarat, are forced to navigate these hazardous roads daily, paying tolls as high as Rs 500 per vehicle without seeing any return in road quality.

The situation has caught the attention of local leaders, with MP Savitri Thakur promising to raise the issue with both the company and the Government of India. "We will ensure that the roads are repaired," she assured. Sumesh Banjal, project director of the National Highway Authority, Dhar, stated, "We will take stock of the situation and direct the agency to carry out necessary maintenance." For now, though, the common man continues to pay the price- literally and figuratively- for a highway that seems to be crumbling under the weight of neglect, rather than the rain.

