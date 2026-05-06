Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Shop, Spreads To Other Stores Along Dewas Naka; 20K Litres Water Used To Douse Flames

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fir broke out at a tyre shop, further spreading to other shops along Dewas Naka early morning on Wednesday. Short-circuit is said to be the primary cause of the fire.

Heavy smoke billowed out, alerting the locals. They informed fire station and a team was dispatched.

The affected business owners are said to have suffered massive financial losses due to fire accident, however the exact damage is currently being assessed.

According to information, fire erupted at a tyre shop and an adjacent garage, and further engulfed other nearby shops at early morning. Fire brigade reached the spot around 4am.

Atleast 20 thousand litres of water was used to douse the aggressive flames. The team broke through heavy metal shutters to reach inside the shops to control the blaze.

Fire officials said that most likely a short circuit ignited the fire. High-voltage electric wires were very close to the buildings, which further aggravated the flames.

The three shops belonged to local businessmen Mohammad Akbar, Narendra, and Jitendra Gajraj. Because the shops were closer to each other, the fire moved seamlessly from one to the next, leaving no time to save them.

Local police have filed a report, and further investigation into the safety compliance of the electrical lines in the area is expected.