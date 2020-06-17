‘Masked’ threat: Patients in the ‘doc’, pay more for medic, hospital visit

“We have not increased the consultation charges intentionally, it has gone up because of the procedures involved. There are various reasons for the same including the extra burden of sanitization, masks and other safety equipment.”Dentist on anonymity
Indore: The woes seem to be unending. Global pandemic COVID-19 had already put an adverse effect on the health of people whereas the lockdown severely dented the economy. Moreover, Unlock 1.0 too has yet not brought any positive news and wait… if you think that’s all… sample: Getting consultation and services from doctors have turned expensive. This has been burning a hole in the consumers’ pockets.
Many of the doctors have increased the consultation charges by Rs 200-400 per patient while the hospital have increased their visiting charges by Rs 500-1000 per visit.
“We have not increased the consultation charges intentionally, it has gone up because of the procedures involved. There are various reasons for the same including the extra burden of sanitization, masks and other safety equipment,” a dentist said, wishing anonymity. He also mentioned that COVID-19 has increased the risk and they will have to follow all precautions to remain safe and to keep the patients safe too.
Another consultant said that they have to limit the number of patients due to COVID-19 guidelines while charges of support staff, including paramedical and others have also increased.
Another practitioner, who visits private hospitals, said most of the private hospitals have increased their visiting charges as they have to bear the burden of PPE kits and other safety attachment items.
Meanwhile, President of Indian Medical Association-Indore Dr Satish Joshi said doctors should not increase charges at this time.
“There may be reasons and extra burden of safety and hygiene costs but the hike would be minimal not anything extravagant. I want to appeal to the doctors for not increasing charges for at least three months,” he said adding “They will talk to the doctors about their issues and will find a solution for the same.”
