Married BSF Sub-Inspector Caught Sleeping With Other Woman At Indore Hotel; Wife Exposes Him On Camera

Bhopal — Sub-Inspector Allegedly Caught Cheating On Wife, Found With Woman In Hotel Room |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly caught her sub-inspector husband sleeping with another woman at a hotel room in Indore. A police team accompanied her to the hotel room, exposing the extra-marital affair.

The dramatic confrontation was caught on the camera.

According to the report, the BSF sub-inspector, identified in the claim as Akash Niranjan, was allegedly caught by his wife while staying in a hotel room with another woman for five days.

Watch Video:

A sub inspector caught red handed while cheating with his wife. He was living in a hotel room with another girl from 5 days



Looks like whole police station has come to rescue their SI from his wife.



The way in the end a police officer says to his wife you can't beat him. pic.twitter.com/VnigfsxqvF — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 2, 2026

In the video, it is clearly visible that several police personnel arrive at the hotel and approach room number 105. A man in a white T-shirt emerges as officers inspect the room and belongings.

A woman dressed in black, described in the claim as his girlfriend, is later brought out. Another woman, wearing green with her face covered by a floral scarf and described as his wife, confronts the man.

As the other woman is brought outside, the wife is seen slapping her husband. Several police personnel surround them and attempt to control the confrontation.

Toward the end, a police officer can reportedly be heard telling the wife, “You can’t beat him.”

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, adultery or cheating on one’s spouse is not a criminal offence in itself.

Therefore, a married person having an extramarital relationship cannot be prosecuted merely for infidelity. However, adultery can still be relevant in matrimonial proceedings and may constitute a ground for divorce under applicable marriage laws.

If the incident involves assault, intimidation, harassment, cruelty or any other alleged criminal act, separate provisions of the BNS may apply depending on the facts and evidence.