Mandsaur: Under-debt man kills his lookalike to cook up his own death story, falls in police net

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To get rid of debt, a 38-year-old man killed his lookalike to cook up his own death story.

He dumped the body in a field and kept his own Adhar card there, so that police could easily establish the identity of the body.

He was expecting that body would be decomposed in 7-8 days and he would easily be successful in his motive.

However, his conspiracy got exposed when the body of his lookalike was found every next day of the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandsaur, Anurag Sujania told Free Press that the body was found near Bhilkhedi Marg of Budha village on February 4.

The deceased was identified as Nanuram Dhangar, 33, a resident of Limbawas village under Narayangarh police station of the district, he added.

On the basis of call details record (CDR), police nabbed two persons identified as Ishwarlal Gurjar, 38 and his friend Sundarlal Gurjar, 33. Both of them confessed to have committed the crime.

“Ishwarlal, who hatched the conspiracy, is under debt of Rs 50 lakh. He wanted to get rid of the debt. Therefore, he planned to murder his lookalike and escape from village,” Sujania said.

Ishwarlal, who owns JCB, took debt from different persons, but he failed to return. Hence, money lenders were mounting pressure on him.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:24 PM IST