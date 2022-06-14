e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Shivna cleaning campaign extended till June 21

Earlier, a month-long drive that started on May 13 was scheduled to end on June 12, but now it will continue till June 21.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With an increasing number of people participating in the Shivna River mega cleaning camp, the district administration has decided to extend the drive by 10 more days, informed nodal officer, Dr JK Jain.

Dr Jain informed that not only employees of various departments and social organisations but devotees who come to visit the Pashupatinath temple too are contributing to clean the holy river flowing through the town. He added that even after a month of the campaign a significant number of devotees are still doing the shramdan, in fact, with every passing day, public participation is increasing.

As a part of the shramdan, on Tuesday, Weight and Measurement Department inspector, Bharat Bhushan along with Pradeep Chauhan, Ravindra Joshi, Yugal Yadav, Manish Vaish, Bharat Khatri, officials from the Department of Statistics including Dr JKJain, Kamlesh Rohan, Akash Jaiswal, Prahalad Singh, Dilip Kumar Gaur, officials of Department of Happiness including Dr Veena Singh, Dr Sunita Godha, Yogendra Singh took part in the shramdan for one-and-a-half hour.

PC Verma, secretary of the Indian Red Cross society and colleagues from the Education Department also participated in today’s shramdan.

