Mandsaur: Dug-up roads make life hell for residents

Roads not relaid after pipeline work

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The work of laying a pipeline in ward number 35 and 36 in the Narsinghpur area has led to a number of roads in the area being dug up and the contractor instead of relaying the road has just covered the dug area with soil creating problems for the residents of the area.

Former urban administration minister Jaivardhan Singh had approved laying a distribution line in selected areas of Mandsaur at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

The pre-monsoon rains have made the situation worse with the entire region being covered with mud. Apart from this, Satyanarayan Colony and Main Road were also dug by the contractor, but again no asphalting and repairing of the roads were done by him.

Addressing the problems of residents, district Congress spokesperson Suresh Bhati said that the tender of Narsinghpura intersection had been completed and contractors had taken advantage of it. He added that if the CC road is not constructed here, then this place will become a living hell for residents.

Bhati has urged the collector and Election Officer Gautam Singh to issue an order against the concerned contractor for repairing the road immediately.

article-image

