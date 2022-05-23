Mandsaur: No relief in dearness relief for pensioners

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district secretary Nand Kishore Rathore said that section 49(6) of MP and Chhattisgarh reorganisation is the biggest obstacle to dearness relief (DR) for pensioners. It should be relaxed.

Notably, the Central government had already given instructions in this regard to state authorities on Nov 13, 2017. Yet, pensioners of the state are receiving only 17 per cent when the centre is providing 34 per cent of DR.

In this sequence, the amount of arrear for 32 months and 27 months for MP and Chhattisgarh respectively is also not being provided by the state governments.

Staff Welfare Commission Chairman Rameshchandra Sharma visited Mandsaur on Monday. He was welcomed by Secretary Kanhaiyalal Songra and others under the guidance of Retired Pensioner Civil Federation district president Kumar Tripathi at the Sushasan Bhawan Collectorate.

Through a memorandum, they demanded that Sharma discuss with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan personally and find a solution to their problems. It is mentioned in the memorandum that this controversial section should be dissolved as soon as possible. Else, the government of both the states will continue to wrestle because of the DR amount.

Along with this, a memorandum related to pensioners’ problems was also submitted by the federation president.

ALSO READ Mandsaur: Narendra ends 61st in Lonavala ultra marathon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:28 PM IST