Mandsaur: Narendra ends 61st in Lonavala ultra marathon

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): An ultra marathon 2022 was organised by the Tata Company at Lonavla, Maharashtra. Narendra Kumar Meghnani, Mandsaur resident successfully completed the 35 kilometres marathon in 5 hours 7 minutes and 47 seconds.

Narendra was the only athlete from Madhya Pradesh who participated in this marathon. About 1,250 athletes from different regions of the country participated in this competition, in which Narendra secured 61st position and was presented with a certificate and a medal.

The certificate was certified by the National Athletes Federation of India and IAAF. Pandit Rajendra Sharma, Dr Suresh Pamnani, Pandit Pankaj Vaishpayan, Yogesh, Mukesh Bhatevra, Gopal Namdev and others congratulated him on his achievement.

Meghnani had secured the second position in the 5-kilometre marathon conducted at Mandsaur on the foundation day of the state. Not only this, he also stood second in the 800 and 400-metre race organised at Ujjain by Master Games Association, MP.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:17 PM IST