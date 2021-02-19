MANDSAUR: Guest Faculty Union members submit memorandum to demand regularisation of their services

Suwasara (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): The members of Guest Faculty Union submitted a memorandum, addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday to demand regularisation of their services. A decision to submit memorandum was taken at its state level meeting held in Ujjain recently. The memorandum was submitted to district collector.

“For last 14 years, guest teachers have been providing quality education at a minimum salary.Though several ministers assured to regularise their service in last 13 years, no concrete step has been taken,” a guest teacher said wishing anonymity.

The guest teachers have given an ultimatum of 15 days. They have threatened to launch agitation if their demand is not met, according to Mahesh Soni, the Suwasara block president of Atithi Shikshak Sangh.