Mandsaur: Government hiding actual Covid toll, claims ex-MLA Navkrishna Patil

Mandsaur: President of Mandsaur unit of Congress and ex-MLA Navkrishna Patil accused the state government of hiding actual figure of corona deaths and its failure to announce relief.

Claiming that the government was giving fake account of deaths, he claimed that at least 20 to 25 cremations were being performed in Mandsaur alone. He said that though these people had died of corona, there was no mention of the disease in their death certificates. “Instead, the certificates cite heart attack or kidney failure as the cause of death,” he claimed.

Stating that no post-mortem was conducted on these bodies he asked the administration to explain the basis on which these deaths were being attributed to heart attack, kidney failure or any other such ailment.