Indore: When village kids skate into glory

Indore: Skateboarding is changing the lives of children in Madhya Pradesh and not just that, this change was seen on national television on Monday.

Janwar was one of the most backward areas of India till a few years ago, but now the children of this village are doing wonders and in the last 3 years children have won more than 30 medals in national and international matches.

This has been possible, because of a skateboarding park built by German community activist Ulrike Reinhard’s.

On Monday, May 24 at 8 pm, on HistoryTV18, "OMG!" in the new episode of Yeh Mera India, skateboarding kids of village Janwar of Madhya Pradesh shared their story.