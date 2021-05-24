Indore: When village kids skate into glory

Indore: Skateboarding is changing the lives of children in Madhya Pradesh and not just that, this change was seen on national television on Monday.
Janwar was one of the most backward areas of India till a few years ago, but now the children of this village are doing wonders and in the last 3 years children have won more than 30 medals in national and international matches.
This has been possible, because of a skateboarding park built by German community activist Ulrike Reinhard’s.
On Monday, May 24 at 8 pm, on HistoryTV18, "OMG!" in the new episode of Yeh Mera India, skateboarding kids of village Janwar of Madhya Pradesh shared their story.
The program salutes the diversity of India where ordinary people do some extraordinary work every day.
Social inequality has been around the world for centuries due to many other reasons like capital, religion, community, caste and gender, but some people are doing their best to fill this gap of inequality.
An example of this effort is Panna National Tiger in Madhya Pradesh India's first skateboarding village near the reserve, Janwar.
This positive social change has started from Skate-Park. The Casket-Park here is built in 4843 square feet and seeing the atmosphere here, you will not be able to live without being shocked.
Childhood adds to the life of a human being, in the case of which the entire life of a person is standing.
In this skate-park, there is no discrimination on the basis of gender, and in order to instil confidence in these children coming from the weak part of society
“Before the park came up, we were always asked to ‘stay away’ from the Yadavs,” says Arun Adivasi, 15. “But now we not only share our skateboards but also our earphones, chocolate, books and biscuits.”
