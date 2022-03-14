Mandsaur: Crocodile strays into village, rescued

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in the area after an eight-feet long crocodile entered the Babulada village from Chambal River on Saturday.

A few farmers found the crocodile in the field of a farmer Ishwarlal. They tried to shoo the animal away but it fell into a nearby well. Thereafter, the villagers informed the forest department about the incident.

The forest officials rushed to the spot and after about four hours of persistent efforts, they were able to fish the reptile out safely from the well. It was later released into the Chambal River. The video of the rescue operation also surfaced on social media on Sunday morning.

Aquatic animals are being protected in the National Chambal Sanctuary which has increased the number of crocodiles and alligators in the Chambal River.

Since 1979, the sanctuary has been conserving aquatic fauna and at present, around 886 crocodiles are present in the river. The sanctuary is spread across the borders of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh along the Chambal River due to which crocodiles and alligators often enter the adjoining villages.

