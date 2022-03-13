Bhopal: Guest scholars disappointed with the budget

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guest Scholars have expressed their disappointment with the budget presented by the finance minister in the state assembly. Government has been largehearted in allotment of budget for other departments but only Rs 130 crores have been allotted for guest scholars, said the spokesperson of Guest Scholars Association.

“It seems that the government is taking care of government employees with respect to their strength and numbers. Government regularized panchayat sachivs and some categories of school teachers but has ignored guest scholars as they are few in numbers,” said Shankarlal Kharwadia, spokesperson of Guest Scholars Association.

Numbers of guest scholars stand around 4500 therefore the government does not care too much about them. Most of them are highly qualified and fulfill UGC norms but not being regularized, added Kharwadia.

State government has been kind enough to take care of its employees by raising the DA from 20% to 31% from April 1. On the contrary, guest scholars are being paid Rs 1500 per day instead of following the UGC (University Grants Commission) norms.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently invited the guest scholar’s delegation at his official residence and assured them that something good is in store for them. We are still waiting for the good times,” said Kharwadia.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:36 PM IST