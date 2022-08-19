Mandsaur: BJP, Congress lend support to protest against Sahara India

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Sahara India's agents and investors held a massive protest against Sahara India Company and took out a rally on Thursday demanding that their deposits be returned and expressed resentment against the government and administration over the non-payment of the matured amount

Thousands of company investors from Sitamau, Suwasra, Garoth and other areas of the district had gathered in large numbers in local Dashpur Kunj Garden and took out a rally to City Kotwali police station while raising slogans against the company. Agitators also submitted a memorandum to SHO Amit Soni addressed to the SP demanding repayment of their hard-earned deposits.

Now, major political parties have also extended support to the protests. District Congress committee president Nav Krishna Patil and youth leader Somil Nahata assured assistance for the investors. On the other hand, BJP's Sheetal Kotak also backed the protesters.

According to the protestors, more than 25,000 depositors from Mandsaur district have invested around Rs 100 crore with Sahara India. Though the maturity period of the deposits has ended and they have applied for the repayment of their savings, the company has failed to repay leading to much inconvenience for the depositors. At the same time, no action has been initiated against the directors and concerned officials of the company.

During the protest, Rajesh Sharma, Satyanarayan Malviya, Jitendra Kumawat and others were also present.