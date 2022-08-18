e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: I-Day celebrated with gaiety in Mandsaur Janpad Panchayat

The newly elected Janpad panchayat president Basant Sharma hoisted the flag in the main function organised at the Janpad Panchayat office and later read the chief minister's message to the public.

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Like every-year, Independence Day was celebrated with great gaiety and enthusiasm in Mandsaur Janpad Panchayat.

The newly elected Janpad panchayat president Basant Sharma hoisted the flag in the main function organised at the Janpad Panchayat office and later read the chief minister's message to the public. Chief executive officer PC Verma extended hearty wishes to newly elected members of Janpad Panchayat. Assistant development extension officer, Lal Bahadur Srivastava delivered "Tiranga Desh Ka Sanchar Hai" song to commemorate 75 years of glorious Independence.

On the completion of the ceremony, a procession was taken out under the leadership of president and CEO amid chants of Vande Matram and Bharat Mata ki Jai. Passing through Gandhi square, the rally terminated again at Janpad premises.The event was conducted by panchayat coordinating officer ML Yadav. At the conclusion of the event, the vote of thanks was proposed by ADEO Gopal Patidar.

