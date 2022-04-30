Manawar: Unique farewell for govt teacher

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers of Narmada Nagar gave a heart-warming farewell to the government teacher of a local school which he will always remember.

As per information, villagers took him along with his wife in a grand procession by carrying him in a buggy as a mark of respect. The procession started from Government School in Narmada Nagar of Nimar district and concluded here at his native place in Ganpur in Manawar tehsil in Dhar district. The teacher along with his family got misty-eyed after receiving such a heartwarming goodbye.

Balchand Goyal was posted as an upper class teacher at a Government Secondary School in Narmada Nagar since 2007. He had been extremely dedicated to his job. Goyal has been rendering his services as a teacher for the last 41 years since 1981.

The event commenced with the chief guest garlanding and paying obeisance to Goddess Saraswati. Thereafter, the teacher along with other school staff were honoured and presented with memento and shreephal by Sirvi society members as a gesture of respect.

The event was conducted by Hemanth Gupta Bhabhra while Mahendra Goyal proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event. On this occasion, block education officer Hiralal Ningwal, head of BRC Bharat Namdev Institution Rajendra Chauhan, district representative Sitaram Solanki, Hemraj Solanki Sarpanch Vikram Mujalda, Servi Samaj President Babulal Rathod, Bharat Mujalda, Mukesh Jat and scores of teachers and villagers were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:05 PM IST