Man Stabs Wife, 8-Month-Old Daughter Over Extramarital Affair In Ratlam; Boyfriend Carries Baby During Treatment| VIDEO

Man Allegedly Stabs Wife, 8-Month-Old Daughter Over Extramarital Affair In Ratlam; Accused Arrested | VIDEO |

Ratlam Knife Attack: A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district allegedly attacked his wife and eight-month-old daughter with a knife amid a dispute over his wife’s alleged extramarital affair of five to six years. The woman and the child sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital in Ratlam, while Jaora Industrial Police detained the accused. The woman’s boyfriend said they were working towards a compromise when her husband allegedly carried out the attack.

According to information, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Jaora Industrial Police Station. The accused has been identified as Jeevan Singh, a resident of Bahadarpur.

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: A man identified as Jeevan Singh allegedly attacks his wife and eight-month-old daughter with a knife following a domestic dispute in Bahadarpur, under Jaora Industrial Police Station limits. Both sustain injuries and are referred to Ratlam Medical College for further treatment. The accused is arrested, and an investigation is underway. (13.10) — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

Dispute Over Extramarital Affair

It is said that his wife had been in an extramarital relationship for five to six years. The matter was also pending before a court, and efforts were underway to reach a compromise. However, the situation reportedly angered the husband, following which he allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with a knife.

Both the woman and her eight-month-old daughter sustained injuries. They were initially taken to a hospital in Jaora and were later referred to a hospital in Ratlam. Police detained the accused, Jeevan Singh, and further legal action is underway, officials said.

Boyfriend Speaks About Incident

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: Woman's boyfriend, Rajendra Singh, says, “...Our relationship had been going on for about five to six years... We were working towards a compromise, which was almost finalised, but he later attacked her with a knife...” (13.10) https://t.co/tQlC2RsoDG — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

A video showing the woman at the hospital has also surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen accompanied by her boyfriend, who is also taking care of the child.

Speaking to the media about the incident, he said, "Humara relationship chal raha tha. 5-6 saal se tha. Mai isko leke jaa raha tha. Uske kehne pe hi gaya tha, usi marzi se hi. 10 din baad mai thane me pesh hua tha bayan ke liye…Baki samjhauta chal raha tha, 100% ye ho gaya tha ki samajh lenge…Phir iske pati ne chaku maar diya."

“(We had been in a relationship for five to six years. I was taking her with me at her own request and with her consent. Ten days later, I appeared at the police station to record my statement. Meanwhile, talks for a compromise were underway, and we were almost certain that the matter would be resolved amicably. But then her husband stabbed me with a knife).”

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: Sumit Mishra, Station House Officer, Jaora, says, "According to the information received at the police station, a man named Jeevan Singh, a resident of Bahadarpur, attacked his wife with a knife. This resulted in injuries to his wife and their 8-month-old daughter. Both were initially brought to the Jaora hospital and have now been referred to the Ratlam district hospital. Taking immediate action, the police have rounded up the accused, Jeevan Singh, and further legal action is being taken by the police." (13.10) — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Jaora Station House Officer Sumit Mishra said the police have arrested the accused and further legal action is underway.