 Six-Month-Old Baby Critically Burned After Boiling Tea Spills On Him While Mom Performs Navratri Puja In MP's Chhatarpur
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Six-Month-Old Baby Critically Burned After Boiling Tea Spills On Him While Mom Performs Navratri Puja In MP's Chhatarpur

A six-month-old baby, Krishna Yadav, suffered severe burns after boiling tea spilled on him during Navratri prayers in Chhatarpur's Pipaura Kala village. His mother, Manju Yadav, was performing Navdurga puja when the accident occurred. Family members rushed him to hospital, where doctors admitted him to the burn ward. His condition remains critical.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Six-Month-Old Baby Critically Burned After Boiling Tea Spills On Him While Mom Performs Navratri Puja In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur Baby Burn Incident: A mother's Navratri prayers turned into a nightmare when her six-month-old baby suffered severe burns after boiling tea spilt on him. The incident occurred in Pipaura Kala village under Matguwan police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The baby, identified as Krishna, was playing nearby while his mother performed prayers at home. He accidentally reached the boiling tea, which spilt onto him. Hearing his painful screams, his mother rushed to help. Krishna was admitted to the District Hospital's burn ward in serious condition.

According to reports, the injured infant was identified as Krishna Yadav, son of Mansingh Yadav. His mother, Manju Yadav, and uncle, Umesh Yadav, rushed him for medical treatment following the accident.

The Chhatarpur baby burn incident left the family deeply worried about Krishna's condition. Manju was observing a nine-day Navratri fast as part of her religious traditions.

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Following the Navratri puja incident, family members immediately arranged medical assistance for the injured child. They initially took him to a nearby hospital, hoping he would receive immediate treatment.

However, doctors examined the infant and referred him to a higher medical facility because of his serious injuries. Manju and Umesh subsequently brought Krishna to Chhatarpur District Hospital, where medical staff immediately attended to him.

Doctors provided first aid before shifting the infant to the hospital's specialised burn ward. The baby Krishna burn injuries were reportedly severe, requiring continuous medical supervision and treatment.

Hospital officials confirmed that the child remained under observation as doctors continued treating his injuries. The infant scalded by hot tea is currently receiving treatment, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

The Chhatarpur boiling tea accident has also raised concerns about household safety, particularly for families with infants and young children. Medical experts generally advise parents to keep hot beverages, cooking vessels and other heated items away from children's reach.

According to hospital doctors, Krishna's condition remains serious, and treatment is continuing.

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