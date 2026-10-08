Chhatarpur Road Accident: 2 Killed, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree Along Sagar-Kanpur Highway

Chhatarpur Road Car Accident that led to 2 death and 3 seriously injured. |

Chhatarpur road accident: Two people were killed and three others seriously injuredafter a speeding car crashed into a roadside tree while trying to avoid an oncoming truck near Khero in Matguwan police station limits on the Sagar-Kanpur Highway on Thursday.

The five occupants of the car, all residents of Natpurwa in Chhatarpur, were travelling to Shahgarh to visit a sick relative. According to the family, the accident occurred near Khero/Anangaur when a truck approached from the opposite direction.

While trying to avoid the truck, the car went out of control and crashed into a tree beside the road. The impact was severe, killing two occupants on the spot and leaving three others seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Pyaar Khan (65) and Rashid Khan (26). The injured are Sharif Khan (45), Shehraj Khan (27) and Salman Khan (35).

Two Killed, Three Seriously Injured In Chhatarpur Accident

The Chhatarpur car accident claimed the lives of Pyaar Khan and Rashid Khan at the spot. According to their family, the two were related as grandfather and grandson. Pyaar Khan worked as a carpenter.

The three injured were taken to District Hospital Chhatarpur with the help of Dial-112, where they are undergoing treatment.

Family Was Travelling To Shahgarh

According to relative Farooq, the five family members were travelling together in the car to visit a sick relative in the Shahgarh area. The Sagar-Kanpur Highway accident took place when they encountered the approaching truck near Khero.

The car lost balance while the driver attempted to avoid the truck and subsequently crashed into a roadside tree.

The Matguwan road accident was reported to police, following which personnel reached the spot and gathered information about the crash. Police are examining the car and truck and investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

The incident has left the family mourning the deaths of Pyaar Khan and Rashid Khan, while the three injured continue to receive treatment.