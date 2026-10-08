Rajgarh Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Beheaded By Boyfriend In Forest, Accused Dies In Road Accident Hours Later | AI Generated Image

Rajgarh Double Death: Panic gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district after the body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered from a forest, police said on Thursday. A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s boyfriend had allegedly murdered and beheaded her before fleeing the spot. Rajgarh police said the crime was committed on September 30, while the minor’s body was recovered from a forest in Biaora on Tuesday. The accused reportedly met with a road accident within hours of the murder and died on the spot.

Argument Leads To Murder

The accused, identified as Ankit Malviya, a resident of Jamonia Ganesh village, allegedly took the girl into a forest near Biaora after she travelled from Karedi to Rajgarh to meet him.

According to police, Malviya, who worked at a factory in Pithampur, had been in contact with the minor for nearly two years.

On September 30, the girl travelled by bus to Rajgarh, where Malviya picked her up on his motorcycle. The two subsequently entered a forested area, where an argument allegedly broke out.

Police suspect Malviya attacked the girl with a saw and severed her head. He later contacted his cousin and allegedly confessed to the incident.

While fleeing the forest on his motorcycle, Malviya collided with a truck and died.

CCTV Footage Helps Investigation

The girl’s family had lodged a missing person complaint at Rajgarh Kotwali police station on September 30.

Police examined CCTV footage and call records, which eventually led investigators to Malviya’s cousin.

Acting on information obtained during questioning, police recovered the girl’s decomposed body from the forest. Her skull was found approximately 50 feet from the torso.

Investigators also recovered a saw and discovered a rope noose hanging from a tree.

Rajgarh police confirmed that the two were in a relationship but said the exact motive behind the murder remained unclear.