Chhatarpur Medical Mystery: Declared Dead Three Times, 65-Year-Old Man Shows Signs Of Life; Opens Eyes During Funeral Prayers

Relatives and well-wishers of Salim Khan praying for him after he revives. |

Chhatarpur news: An unusual incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where a 65-year-old man, declared dead by the doctors, apparently opened his eyes and stood up during his funeral prayers. According to the family, Sheikh Salim had a hiccup and his body began to move when the relatives were arranging for his last rites. They said they even noticed a heartbeat. Relatives and neighbours gathered at the house after hearing the news.

Elderly Man Shows Signs Of Life

Salim’s grandson, Sahil Khan, said his grandfather’s health suddenly worsened on Wednesday morning. The family took him to Chhatarpur District Hospital at around noon, where doctors began treating him.

According to the family, doctors described his condition as critical and recommended a Gwalior referral. They said they were also advised to take him home because his condition was extremely serious. The family left the hospital with Salim at around 6.30 pm and reached Bada Malhera later.

Relatives Had Begun Funeral Preparations

The family laid Salim in a room at home and began making funeral arrangements. They informed relatives, some of whom had arrived at the house. The family said the atmosphere was one of mourning until the reported movement at around 1.30 am.

After Salim opened his eyes, relatives said, he sat up and later stood. They described the incident as a miracle and said Salim was now well. The family also said he was seen praying and saying that Allah had given him another life.

Relatives claim Salim was declared dead by doctors on three occasions. This Madhya Pradesh Medical Mystery is yet to be solved as the doctors' version could not be confirmed. The hospital records and a medical examination would be needed to clarify the case.