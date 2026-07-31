Miracle Or Medical Lapse? Bareilly Woman Declared Dead By Hospital Revives While Being Taken For Last Rites - WATCH

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In a startling incident that has raised questions about medical procedures for certifying deaths, a 65-year-old woman who was declared dead by a private hospital in Bareilly was found to be alive nearly 24 hours later while her family was transporting her to Agra for her last rites.

The woman, identified as Sheela Devi, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Agra. Family members say her condition remains critical, and she has not yet been able to communicate.

Family notices signs of life during funeral journey

According to relatives, doctors at a private hospital in Bareilly informed the family late on Tuesday night that Sheela Devi had passed away. Following the declaration, arrangements were made to take her body to her hometown in Agra for the funeral.

However, around 8 pm on Wednesday, while travelling by road, family members noticed slight body movements and realized she was still breathing. Shocked by the discovery, they immediately diverted to a nearby hospital in Agra, where doctors admitted her for emergency treatment.

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The family has chosen not to publicly identify the Bareilly hospital where she had initially been declared dead.

She was undergoing treatment for liver disease

Sheela Devi had reportedly been battling a long-term liver-related illness. Before her admission to the Bareilly hospital, she had undergone surgery for jaundice in Delhi. She was later shifted to Bareilly while staying with her younger son, Sanjeev Kumar, who works with the Badaun health department.

Her health reportedly deteriorated during treatment, after which doctors informed the family that she had died.

Questions raised over death certification process

The extraordinary case has triggered fresh concerns about the protocols followed before issuing death certificates. Medical professionals generally confirm death by checking for the permanent absence of breathing, heartbeat, circulation, and neurological responses. In complex cases, repeated examinations and additional monitoring may be required before death is formally certified.

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Health authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine whether established medical procedures were properly followed.

Although mistaken declarations of death are exceptionally rare, such incidents often prompt scrutiny of hospital practices and clinical assessment methods. The outcome of any inquiry into this case could help clarify whether the incident resulted from an undetectable medical condition or a lapse in examination procedures.