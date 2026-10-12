 Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In MP's Chhatarpur, 2 Injured | CCTV Footage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSpeeding E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In MP's Chhatarpur, 2 Injured | CCTV Footage

Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In MP's Chhatarpur, 2 Injured | CCTV Footage

A CCTV video showing a speeding e-rickshaw overturning after a monkey suddenly crossed the road in Lavkushnagar, Chhatarpur, has surfaced online. The accident occurred near the Old Tehsil office on October 12. Two people were injured, including a passenger who suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised for treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 12, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In MP's Chhatarpur, 2 Injured | CCTV Footage
Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In MP's Chhatarpur, 2 Injured | CCTV Footage | FP Photo

Chhatarpur e-rickshaw overturn News (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV video is going viral on social media, showing a speeding e-rickshaw overturning after a monkey suddenly crossed its path near the Old Tehsil office in Lavkushnagar town of Chhatarpur district on Monday afternoon, October 12. Two people were injured in the accident, with one passenger reportedly hospitalised in serious condition.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the e-rickshaw was passing through the area and a monkey suddenly darted across the road. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Accident Captured On CCTV

In this video, we can see a monkey running across the road at high speed. Just as the animal crossed the path of the approaching e-rickshaw, the vehicle overturned in the middle of the road.

The sudden accident caught nearby residents and passersby by surprise. Several people immediately rushed towards the overturned vehicle to help those trapped inside.

Read Also
Chhatarpur Medical Mystery: Declared Dead Three Times, 65-Year-Old Man Shows Signs Of Life; Opens...
Chhatarpur Medical Mystery: Declared Dead Three Times, 65-Year-Old Man Shows Signs Of Life; Opens...

Locals lifted the e-rickshaw and assisted the injured driver and passenger. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the Old Tehsil office.

Passenger Seriously Injured, Hospitalised

According to reports, only two people, including the driver and a passenger, were travelling in the e-rickshaw when the accident occurred.

While the driver sustained minor injuries, the passenger suffered more serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident reportedly took place on Monday afternoon, October 12, and the CCTV footage has since surfaced on social media.

The incident highlights how sudden animal movements on roads can lead to accidents, particularly when vehicles are travelling at high speeds.

Read Also
Rising Ken Water Level Leaves Baby Crocodile On Villager's Farm In Chhatarpur; Panna Tiger Reserve...
Rising Ken Water Level Leaves Baby Crocodile On Villager's Farm In Chhatarpur; Panna Tiger Reserve...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source