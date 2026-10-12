Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In MP's Chhatarpur, 2 Injured | CCTV Footage | FP Photo

Chhatarpur e-rickshaw overturn News (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV video is going viral on social media, showing a speeding e-rickshaw overturning after a monkey suddenly crossed its path near the Old Tehsil office in Lavkushnagar town of Chhatarpur district on Monday afternoon, October 12. Two people were injured in the accident, with one passenger reportedly hospitalised in serious condition.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the e-rickshaw was passing through the area and a monkey suddenly darted across the road. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Accident Captured On CCTV

#WATCH | E-Rickshaw Overturns After Monkey Suddenly Crosses Road In Chhatarpur; Passengers Injured #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/3cTPhYzB1Y — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 12, 2026

In this video, we can see a monkey running across the road at high speed. Just as the animal crossed the path of the approaching e-rickshaw, the vehicle overturned in the middle of the road.

The sudden accident caught nearby residents and passersby by surprise. Several people immediately rushed towards the overturned vehicle to help those trapped inside.

Locals lifted the e-rickshaw and assisted the injured driver and passenger. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the Old Tehsil office.

Passenger Seriously Injured, Hospitalised

According to reports, only two people, including the driver and a passenger, were travelling in the e-rickshaw when the accident occurred.

While the driver sustained minor injuries, the passenger suffered more serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident reportedly took place on Monday afternoon, October 12, and the CCTV footage has since surfaced on social media.

The incident highlights how sudden animal movements on roads can lead to accidents, particularly when vehicles are travelling at high speeds.