Rising Ken Water Level Leaves Baby Crocodile On Villager's Farm In Chhatarpur; Panna Tiger Reserve Team Called For Rescue | VIDEO

One-foot-long baby of crocodile captured in Toriya Village of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh |

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: A baby crocodile measuring around one foot in length was found in a farmer’s field in Toriya village, Chhatarpur district, triggering concern among local residents. The Panna Tiger Reserve Rescue Team from the Chandranagar range reached the spot and safely rescued the crocodile. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Baby Crocodile Spotted During Farm Work

According to the available information, farmers were working in the field in the Toriya village of Chhatarpur when they spotted the small crocodile. The unexpected sight created panic and curiosity among villagers, who immediately informed the Forest Department.

Following the alert, the rescue team arrived at the location and carefully captured the baby crocodile, completing the Crocodile Rescue in Chhatarpur safely.

#WATCH | Baby Crocodile Found In A Pit On Jamun Farm In #Chhatarpur's Toriya Village; Panicked Locals Rush For Rescue#Crocodile #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/QQNSkragSR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 10, 2026

Rising Water Level in Ken River Suspected

The Ken River flows near Toriya village. It is suspected that the baby crocodile may have moved out of the river and reached the nearby agricultural field due to a rise in the river’s water level during the rainy season. However, the exact circumstances that led the crocodile to enter the field have not been confirmed.

Forest Department Advises Villagers to Stay Alert

Following the Crocodile Rescue in Madhya Pradesh, villagers have been advised to remain cautious while working in agricultural fields, particularly in areas near the river.

The Forest Department has advised residents not to approach or attempt to capture wild animals if they encounter them. Instead, they should immediately inform the department so trained personnel can safely rescue the animal.

During the rainy season, rising river water levels can force crocodiles and other wildlife to move beyond their natural habitats, bringing them closer to agricultural fields and residential areas. Such unexpected sightings often lead to trigger and panic among villagers and raise safety concerns, particularly in settlements located near rivers and other water bodies.