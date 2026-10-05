Pench Tiger Reserve: Tiger Captivates Tourists With Magnificent Morning Walk; Excited Visitors Halt Gypsies To Pave Way For Royal Cat| VIDEO

A tiger spotted at Pench Tiger Reserve |

Tourists at Pench Tiger Reserve, indeed, had a successful safari on Monday morning, as they spotted a beautiful wild cat wandering in the greens. They captured the breathtaking scene in their cameras and the visuals are now being widely circulated on social media. A video posted on X on Monday, shows a magnificent tiger casually walking down the track, enjoying its morning walk— totally unbothered by the tourists at Pench National Park. The stripped beauty strolled by the greens, leaving the bystanders mesmerised by its appearance. Visitors instantly stopped their jeeps, stood up and pulled out their phones to capture the wildlife sighting in Pench.

Tiger Crosses Safari Track

The video shows the tiger crossing the forest track while basking in the sun, and soon disappearing into the greens of the other side. Multiple safari gypsies could be seen waiting patiently for the tiger to pass. The clip not only captured the royal walk of the tiger, but also featured soothing morning sunshine that made the enchanting glimpse even more endearing, quickly turning into a treat for users across social media

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Tiger Video

🐅 Tiger Spotted Crossing The Track In PenchA tiger casually crosses the track at Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, disappearing back into the forest as visitors watch the big cat pass by.A beautiful glimpse of the wildlife of Pench. 🌿📍 Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh🎥 Gaurrav Bhrdwaj | video : PN-163, Male Tiger | Rukhad Gate #PenchTigerReserve #Tiger https://t.co/v1AeRL7q4C — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) October 5, 2026

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A tiger spotted crossing the road near Bhopal on September 8. |

Tiger Sighting Sparks Panic Near Obaidullaganj

A similar incident was noted just a month ago on September 8, residents and motorists faced an even more harrowing encounter. A tiger was spotted walking on the pavement near the capital's Obaidullaganj toll barrier road.

Startled by the unexpected sight, several four-wheeler drivers stopped their vehicles and quickly record the incident on their phones. In the footage - the big cat could be seen attempting to cross the road before turning back toward a busier area - quickly went viral online and sent waves of panic through nearby villages.

Forest officials launched a massive search operation, deploying drones and dog squads to track the animal. Despite their best efforts, the tiger remained untraced through late Monday evening. Sources speculated that it may have wandered out of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve.