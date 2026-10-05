Indian-Born Cheetah KJP21 Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At Kuno National Park; India's Cheetah Population Reaches 60 | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district achieved another milestone under Project Cheetah after an Indian-born female cheetah, KJP21, gave birth to five healthy and adorable cubs. With their arrival, India's total cheetah population has increased to 60, including 41 cheetahs born in the country.

The birth marks another important step in India's efforts to restore the cheetah population.

Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! 🐆❤️ KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones 🐆 #WildlifeWeek2026 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 5, 2026

Third Indian-Born Cheetah To Give Birth

The 32-month-old KJP21 has become the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth to cubs in India. Earlier, two other female cheetahs, Mukhi and KGP12, had also given birth in the country.

The development is being seen as an encouraging sign for Project Cheetah, as Indian-born cheetahs are now producing the next generation.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the news on social media and described it as another significant achievement for the project.

Cubs Fathered By Botswana Cheetah

Another important aspect of the birth is that the father of all five cubs is a male cheetah brought to India from Botswana.

This marks the beginning of a new generation of cheetahs with Botswana ancestry in India. Experts believe that breeding between cheetahs from different genetic backgrounds could help improve genetic diversity and support the long-term survival of the species.

CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Kuno Team

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the entire Project Cheetah team following the birth of the five cubs.

Sharing the news on social media, he wrote, "Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah..."

Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah… Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s cheetah population to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India’s journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation. #ProjectCheetah — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 5, 2026

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India's journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation," the Chief Minister wrote.

He also appreciated the efforts of veterinarians, forest officials, field staff and everyone involved in the project.

The birth of the five cubs has brought fresh hope for India's cheetah conservation programme. Forest officials will now closely monitor the newborn cubs to ensure their safety and healthy development.