Day After Completion Of 4 Years Of Cheetah Project, Indian Born Cheetah KGP 12 Gives Birth To 4 Cubs At Kuno National Park |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new wave of happiness erupted in Kuno National Park when Indian-born cheetah KGP 12 gave birth to four cubs on Friday. The four new cubs took birth a day after the Cheetah Project completed four years.

With this, the count of cheetahs in India has now reached 56 from 52. Out of 56 cheetahs, 36 are Indian-born. This is the second time that KGP 12 gave birth to cubs. Previously, it was in the month of April when she gave birth to four cubs in the wild. However, they were killed in a suspected leopard attack.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that it is a historical moment for Project Cheetah as KGP 12 has given birth to four new cubs. This also shows that Kuno's environment is becoming favourable for cheetah's breeding and conservation.

Union minister for forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav took to his X handle to say, "A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years KGP 12-an Indian Born female Cheetah-has given birth to four cubs in Kuno. Four years, four new lives-a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India."

Four healthy cubs born

Field director of Kuno National Park Uttam Kumar Sharma said, "A truly and joyous moment for project cheetah. Indian born cheetah KGP 12 gave birth to 4 healthy cubs. With this, India's cheetah population rises to 56 including 36 Indian born cheetahs."