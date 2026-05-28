Man Shot Dead At Petrol Pump In Indore, 5 Arrested; 3 Main Accused Absconding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were arrested by Indore Police in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead at a petrol pump in Indore on Thursday.

The incident took place in Scheme No. 114 area late over an old rivalry linked to Bhind on May 21.

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Police said the victim, Abhitendra alias Abhi Tomar, had shifted to Indore nearly a year ago and was working in the construction field after a dispute with Gulshan Yadav’s family in Bhind in November 2024.

According to the complaint filed by Aman Rajawat, he was sitting inside his Brezza car with friends near Gulab Bagh Petrol Pump around 10.20 pm when Abhi arrived there in an i20 car with two friends. Abhi sat inside Aman’s car and was talking when attackers allegedly reached the spot on motorcycles and opened fire at him.

During the firing, Aman Rajawat also suffered pellet injuries on his left arm. He and his friends rushed Abhi first to Tulsi Hospital and later to Bhandari Hospital in Vijay Nagar, where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered a case at Lasudia police station under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After the murder, senior police officers formed several teams to trace the accused.

During investigation, police detained accused Piyush Gurjar and Satte alias Satyaveer Maurya, who allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said the accused wanted revenge for the murder of Gulshan Yadav’s brother Vishnu Yadav.

According to police, the accused had stayed at a hotel near Bombay Hospital before planning the attack. They allegedly tracked Abhi Tomar near the petrol pump and surrounded him before opening fire. Police said Dilu alias Chandrakant Lahariya fired at Abhi using a .315 bore rifle.

After the murder, the accused allegedly escaped separately and later met at a house in Bhanwarkuan before hiding at relatives’ homes.

Police have arrested five accused so far, including Piyush Gurjar, Satyaveer alias Satte, Sanju alias Gaurav Maurya, Naresh Chourasiya and Bhanu Gurjar. Three main accused — Gulshan Yadav, Dilu alias Chandrakant Lahariya and Gaurav Jatav — are still absconding and police teams are searching for them.