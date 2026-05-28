Fake Bank Official Dupes Indore Woman Of ₹84 Thousand In Cyber Fraud | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major cyber fraud case has surfaced in Indore after a woman was cheated of more than Rs 84,000 by an unidentified fraudster.

On May 21, she received a call from a person claiming to be an official of Bank of India, who informed her that an RTO challan was pending against her car and had to be paid using her debit card.

Though she mentioned that she had not used her debit card in years, the fraudster asked her to stay on hold for two minutes, saying he needed to verify her card details.

Shortly afterwards, the call got disconnected. When she checked her account balance that night, she discovered that more than Rs 84,000 had already been withdrawn through four or more transactions made using different payment apps.

The next morning, a visit to the bank confirmed that only Rs 49 remained in her account. Her WhatsApp account, linked to the same mobile number, had also been deleted.

Acting on her complaint filed with the Indore Cyber Cell and MIG Police Station, authorities registered an FIR on Monday and launched an investigation into the matter.