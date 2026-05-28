Indore Man Rushes Injured To Hospital, Honoured With MP Government’s Rah-Veer Award |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nilesh Gaur, who helped save the life of a road accident victim by ensuring timely treatment, has been honoured with the State Government’s Rah-Veer Award.

Collector Shivam Verma presented Gaur with a Certificate of Appreciation and a cash prize of Rs25,000 at the Collector’s Office on Tuesday. Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani were also present.

Praising Gaur’s prompt action during the “Golden Hour”, Verma said he had set an example by immediately taking the critically injured victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On June 19, 2025, Nitesh, a resident of Kushwah Nagar, sustained severe injuries after a rickshaw overturned in the city. Gaur rushed him to Aurobindo Hospital during the “Golden Hour”, helping save his life.

Under the Rah-Veer Scheme-2025 of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, citizens who help critically injured road accident victims reach hospitals during the “Golden Hour” are eligible for awards and recognition.