Man Seen Riding On Top Of E-Rickshaw En Route To Mahakaleshwar Temple; VIDEO Goes Viral, Police Take Action | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a man sitting on top of an e-rickshaw en route to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain surfaced on social media on Friday.

The clip went viral, with netizens questioning the serious negligence of the e-rickshaw driver.

According to information, the growing rush of devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple for darshan prompted the e-rickshaw driver to make the risky move.

Watch the video here:

उज्जैन..ई-रिक्शा की छत पर सवारी..VIRAL VIDEO देख ACTIVE हुई यातायात पुलिस



ई-रिक्शा की छत पर सवारी



VIDEO VIRAL



ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शुरू की कार्यवाही



​ट्रैफिक पुलिस थाना प्रभारी इंद्रपाल सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि ऐसे लापरवाह चालकों के खिलाफ विशेष अभियान चलाकर सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई… pic.twitter.com/tYJv7xEdVS — HBTV News (@hb_tvnews) June 19, 2026

In the video, it is clearly visible that a man is sitting on the roof-top of the e-rickshaw. The e-rickshaw could also be seen moving in the middle of the road with the man still on the roof of the putting, putting his life at risk. The incident involved e-rickshaw number 4778.

After taking note of the video, Ujjain Traffic Police seized the vehicle and registered a case against the driver under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the action was taken for carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit and driving in a dangerous manner. The challan has been sent to court.

Traffic DSP Dilip Parihar said strict action is being taken against those violating traffic rules. He added that the driver’s licence suspension process has also been started.

Police have appealed to devotees and vehicle drivers to follow safety rules and avoid risking lives during travel.