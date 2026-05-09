48-Year-Old Contractor Hit By Speeding E-Rickshaw During Night Walk In Bhopal, Dies

Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding E-Rickshaw In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding e-rickshaw in Bhopal. The accident happened on Saturday night while he was taking a walk outside his house in Piplani area.

The accused driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

The accident was reported under the jurisdiction of Piplani Police Station. Police have registered a charge and started an investigation into the matter.

According to police, the deceased was identified as 48-year-old Hate Singh Jadav, son of Kashinath Jadav, a resident of Show Quarter B Sector in Piplani. He worked as a site supervisor with a contractor.

Family members said Hate Singh had stepped out for a walk after dinner on Friday night when the e-rickshaw allegedly hit him at high speed. The impact left him critically injured.

Locals present in the area immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday morning.

Following the accident, the e-rickshaw driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and escaped. Police later seized the vehicle and launched a search operation to trace the accused driver.

After the post-mortem examination on Saturday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family members.

The deceased’s brother, Bhav Singh Jadav, said that the accused driver’s mother was also travelling in the e-rickshaw at the time of the accident. He alleged that despite her presence in the vehicle, the driver fled immediately after the crash.

According to the family, the woman told them that the e-rickshaw’s brakes were not functioning properly, which may have caused the accident. However, police said the exact reason behind the incident would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the absconding driver. Further investigation into the case is in progress.