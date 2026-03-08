Bhopal News: Parcel Driver Dies As Vehicle Rams Into Container | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old parcel vehicle driver died after his vehicle rammed into a container while attempting to overtake on Sukhi Sewania bypass in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Moin Ahmed, 24, a resident of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He was driving a parcel vehicle and was on his way to Bhopal to deliver goods loaded from Amethi. Moin reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle on the bypass but lost control and crashed into a container moving ahead.

Passersby rushed the injured driver to a hospital with the help of an ambulance where he succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday morning. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. The body was handed over to the family on Sunday afternoon after the post-mortem examination.

Roads claim two lives in separate accidents

Two persons lost lives in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. In the first incident, a 46-year-old woman counsellor was killed after being hit by a speeding school bus near Bhadbhada police outpost under Ratibad police station limits. The accident occurred on Saturday evening when Bharti Maurya (46), a resident of Global City Colony in Katara Hills, was returning home on her scooter after finishing duty at a private school in Neelbad, where she worked as a counsellor.

Police said that around 3 pm, when she reached near Bhadbhada police outpost, a bus hit her from behind at a turning. She was seriously injured and rushed to JP Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The bus driver fled the spot after the accident. Police have seized the bus and launched a search for the absconding driver.

In another road accident, a 70-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle under Koh-e-Fiza police station limits on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Sakharam Kochle (70), a resident of Vajpayee Nagar was walking back home when the vehicle struck him and fled. Passersby rushed the injured man to Hamidia Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police are trying to identify the vehicle involved.