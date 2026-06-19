Woman Seriously Injured After Overloaded E-Rickshaw Overturns On Her In MP's Vidisha-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sustained serious injuries after an overloaded goods-carrying e-rickshaw lost control and overturned onto her in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The incident, which was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, has surfaced on social media.

According to the video, the woman was walking along the side of the road when the e-rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, suddenly went out of control. Within seconds, the driver lost balance, causing the vehicle to crash into the woman before overturning.

The impact knocked her to the ground, and the e-rickshaw, along with the goods it was carrying, fell directly on top of her.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The CCTV footage suggests that the e-rickshaw was overloaded with goods, which may have affected the driver's control over the vehicle. The woman remained trapped beneath the overturned vehicle and the load until people nearby rushed to the spot.

A woman walking along a roadside in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, sustained serious injuries after a goods-laden auto tempo suddenly overturned onto her.



The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, shows the vehicle losing balance and toppling over, trapping the woman beneath… pic.twitter.com/lnyleHyHSy — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 18, 2026

Local residents immediately began removing the goods and lifting the e-rickshaw to rescue the injured woman. She was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, her current condition has not been officially disclosed.

Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating the exact cause of the accident. It is yet to be confirmed whether overloading or any other factor led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The CCTV video of the accident is now being widely shared on social media, highlighting the dangers of overloading vehicles and the serious risks it poses to both drivers and pedestrians.