Man Held With Md Drugs Worth ₹1.3 Lakh In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with MD drugs worth around Rs 1.3 lakh during a special drive against illegal narcotics in the city, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the crime branch team was patrolling on Saturday when it received information that a man was standing suspiciously near Rajkumar Sabji Mandi with illegal drugs.

Acting on the tip-off, the team reached the spot and surrounded the suspect.

During questioning, the man identified himself as Sameer Khan, a resident of Vinoba Nagar.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 13.03 grams of MD drugs hidden in a transparent plastic packet kept in his pocket. Police also seized his mobile phone.

The total value of the seized property is estimated at around Rs 1.8 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

He has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drugs and any buyers or associates connected to the network.