"Men Forced To Die For Love": Youth Ends Life After Naming Gf In Final Video In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Men are not safe and are forced to give up their lives to prove their love." This was the final statement made by a 25-year-old man moments before his death.

The incident has cast a spotlight on the emotional distress experienced during fractured relationships.

The statement was part of a video message recorded by the deceased before he died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Nandanagar area on Thursday night.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Lavish Lashkari, recorded a video expressing his anguish before taking the extreme step.

In the clip, which he also sent to his brother, Lashkari held his girlfriend, her sister, her brother and two others responsible for his death.

According to Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa, Lashkari was a native of Ujjain who lived in a rented room in Indore and worked as a private taxi driver.

The victim's brother shared the video with the police, which reportedly mentions the girlfriend by name.

Family members said that Lashkari had been in a relationship with a woman from Khandwa for the past two years. The situation escalated when the woman's family learnt about the relationship and took her back with them.

Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations made in the recording. Kanwa said that further action would be taken based on the evidence collected during the probe.

Class 12 student dies by suicide, family alleges harassment

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the Pardeshipura police station area on Friday. According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Following the incident, the victim's family levelled serious allegations against a youth, claiming that he had been constantly harassing the girl.

The family said they had submitted a written complaint against the youth at the Pardeshipura police station a month ago, but alleged that the police failed to take timely action.

Outraged by the incident, family members and residents placed the girl's body on the road and staged a blockade. The protesters demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and immediate action against the youth.

Meanwhile, Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that a complaint had been received a month earlier. According to Kanwa, the youth is also a minor and the two knew each other.

He added that the police had previously summoned them to the station and counselled the girl regarding the matter.

Police have begun a probe and conducted the post-mortem examination of the deceased.