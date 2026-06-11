Contractor Pulled Up Over Slow Progress Of Chandrabhaga Works By Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Thursday inspected several ongoing infrastructure and road development projects across the city and expressed dissatisfaction over delays in construction work, particularly in the Chandrabhaga area.

During the inspection, Singhal reviewed the progress of the under-construction Master Plan roads from Jinsi Square to Laxmi Statue and from Madhumilan Square to Chhawani Square. He also inspected various development works underway in the Chandrabhaga locality.

Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, Superintending Engineer Naresh Jaiswal, departmental officials and representatives of the construction agencies were present during the visit.

While inspecting the road being constructed between Rani Laxmi Bai Statue and Neminath Jain Temple, Singhal took note of complaints that local residents had removed obstructions themselves to facilitate the work. He reprimanded the concerned agency for failing to clear debris from the site and directed it to remove the rubble immediately and commence construction without further delay.

The Municipal Commissioner also expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work in Chandrabhaga and issued a stern warning to the agency concerned, directing it to expedite construction activities and adhere to project timelines.

Singhal instructed officials and contractors to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within the stipulated deadlines and that unnecessary delays are avoided.

He also reviewed safety arrangements at the construction sites and directed agencies to maintain adequate barricading, warning signs, proper lighting during night hours and other necessary safety measures to prevent inconvenience and accidents for residents and commuters.