Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's ‘Kin’ Killed After Being Hit By A Passenger Bus On Indore–Kshipra Highway | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh died after being hit by a passenger bus while trying to get back into his car on the Indore–Kshipra Highway on Thursday night.

Reports claimed that he was a close relative of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. However, police have not officially confirmed any such relationship.

SDOP (Sanwer) Devendra Singh Dhurvey told the Free Press that the deceased was identified as Prabhat alias Shubham Singh, son of Pradeep Singh, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place at around 10:15 pm.

Police said Prabhat was travelling towards Indore with three companions in a car. The group had stopped their vehicle near the Kshipra Bypass so that he could relieve himself. After returning, the deceased opened the rear door of the car and was getting inside when a speeding mini passenger bus coming from behind crashed into the vehicle.

The impact of the collision and the force of the car striking him caused fatal injuries, and he died on the spot. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and began an investigation.

The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sources said several senior political figures from Indore reached Kshipra late at night after learning about the accident. They later went to the hospital where the body had been taken.

The autopsy was underway at the time of filing of this report and further investigation is underway.