‘Indore-Pithampur Emerging As Investment Hub’ In Indore | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During a two-day visit to the city, German Consul General Christoph Hallier visited key tourist attractions, including Lalbagh Palace and Rajwada Palace, an IT company and two industries located in Pithampur.

Hallier explored the possibility of German investment in the fields of IT, tourism and industry. He said that Indore and Pithampur could emerge as vital investment destinations for Germany.

German Consul General Christoph Hallier was on a visit to the city and Pithampur on June 10 and 11 to assess the region's potential in industry, IT and tourism.

On the first day of his visit, June 10, Hallier toured the city's historical and cultural heritage sites, Lalbagh Palace and Rajwada Palace. Appreciating the city's rich heritage, architecture and tourism potential, he described it as an attractive destination for international tourists.

On the second day of the visit on Thursday, he toured the manufacturing unit of Mahle Anand Thermal Systems Private Limited (associated with Hettich India) in Pithampur and InfoBeans Technologies Limited in the city. During these visits, he gained first-hand insight into modern manufacturing processes, technical innovations, industrial infrastructure and the capabilities of the information technology sector.

Himanshu Prajapati, Executive Director of MPIDC, accompanied him during the visit. Prajapati provided Hallier with detailed information about the industrial landscape, investment opportunities, developing logistics networks, the IT ecosystem and business prospects of the Indore-Pithampur region. He also highlighted the world-class industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and facilities available to investors in the region.

Hallier said that India is Germany's second most important business partner. Trade and investment ties between the two countries are steadily strengthening, and the Indore-Pithampur region of Madhya Pradesh holds immense potential for industrial and technical collaboration. He expressed confidence that Indore and Pithampur would emerge as increasingly attractive hubs for German industries and investors in the future.

He said that the visit would help provide new momentum to economic and industrial cooperation between India and Germany.