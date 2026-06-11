Rare Albino Blackbuck Born At Indore Zoo Becomes Major Attraction | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rare albino blackbuck has recently been born at the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo), drawing the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and visitors.

The unusual birth has become a major attraction at the zoo, with many visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the rare animal.

Speaking about the rare birth, zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said that such occurrences are extremely uncommon and are considered among the rarest events in wildlife breeding programmes.

"This birth is unique in itself. The albino blackbuck born at the zoo is a very rare specimen. Such births are seldom recorded and attract attention from wildlife experts as well as visitors," Dr Uttam Yadav said.

He further added that a similar albino blackbuck birth had taken place a few years ago, making the latest addition to the zoo even more significant.

The healthy newborn is being closely monitored by zoo authorities and veterinary staff to ensure proper care and development.

The rare albino blackbuck has already become a crowd-puller, enhancing the zoo's efforts to promote wildlife conservation and public awareness about rare genetic variations found in nature.

Blackbucks are among India's most graceful antelope species. Typically, female blackbucks have a light brown or wheat-coloured coat, while adult males develop a distinctive dark brown to black colouration on their upper body, giving the species its name.

However, the newborn blackbuck at Indore Zoo displays an exceptionally rare white coat caused by albinism, a genetic condition characterised by the absence of pigmentation.