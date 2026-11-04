Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault, Court Orders Action Against Victim And Mother For Turning Hostile In MP’s Dhar | Representative image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An additional sessions court in Badnawar has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine in a rape case.

The court also ordered proceedings against the victim and her mother for allegedly giving false evidence during the trial.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on Feb 5, 2025, when the victim had attended her cousin's wedding in Shivgarh Jalpura village.

At night, when she went to an open area behind the house, Sunil Sarel threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her against her will.

After examining the evidence, Additional Sessions Judge GC Mishra convicted Sunil under Section 64(1) of the BNS, sentencing him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4,000.

He was also sentenced to two years' imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 under Section 351(3).

The court ordered proceedings against the victim and her mother after they turned hostile during the trial.

Special public prosecutor Rameshchandra Damar represented the prosecution.