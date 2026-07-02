Man Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery After Planned Recce In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have arrested a man for stealing gold jewellery from a shop in Vaibhav Nagar area of Kanadia.

The police recovered a gold chain, two gold rings and the motorcycle used in the crime from his possession.

The suspect, identified as Munna, son of Balla Baria and a resident of Borali village in Barwani district, was arrested on Thursday. He was living in a rented house in Kanadia.

According to police, the incident took place on June 22, 2026, around 5 pm at Chandrika Jewellers owned by Shivshankar Vijayvargiya. The suspect allegedly stole gold jewellery and fled from the shop.

During investigation, police said Munna came to Indore for studies and had recently completed his graduation.

He was looking for a job and wanted to buy a bike and a mobile phone, but did not have enough money. This led him to plan the theft.

He observed that the shop owner often stayed alone at the store. After conducting a recce for several days, he executed the robbery in a planned manner. He arrived on a motorcycle and wore a cap and mask to hide his identity.

Police scanned more than 100 CCTV footage clips to trace him. Locals also helped by identifying him based on his appearance. CCTV footage from the time of the incident played a key role in his arrest.