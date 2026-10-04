Man Allegedly Attacks Wife With Sickle Over Suspicion Of Her Character In MP's Ujjain

Man Allegedly Attacks Wife With Sickle Over Suspicion In MP's Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attacked his wife with a sickle following a dispute and suspicions over her character in Ujjain’s Dhacha Bhavan area, police said. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm under the Chimanganj police station limits.

According to the report, Sunil attacked his wife Mala with a sharp weapon as bystanders shouted and attempted to stop him.

According to the victim’s complaint, her husband had been suspicious of her character, and the couple had been living separately for around six months. They have three children—an elder daughter and two younger sons.

Mala told police that she works at a hotel to meet her children’s expenses. She alleged that disputes frequently arose between the couple and accused her husband of verbally and physically assaulting her.

Woman Suffers Injuries To Hands, Legs

According to Mala, Sunil earlier worked as an e-rickshaw driver but had not been working for some time and allegedly did not contribute towards household expenses.

A dispute over these issues reportedly broke out on the night of October 1. Mala alleged that Sunil arrived carrying a sickle and attacked her, causing injuries to her hands and legs.

Following the incident, the woman approached Chimanganj police and lodged a complaint.

Accused Husband On The Run

Police registered a case based on the complaint and launched an investigation. The CCTV footage of the incident reportedly surfaced three days after the alleged attack and is being examined as part of the probe.

Police said the accused husband remains absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the attack.