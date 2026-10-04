20-Year-Old College Student Allegedly Kills Grandfather With Cricket Bat In Indore, Alleges Obscene Behaviour | AI Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old college student allegedly killed her 75-year-old grandfather by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a cricket bat in Indore late on Saturday night. During police questioning, the student accused her grandfather of behaving inappropriately with her for a long time. Police said the allegations were being investigated.

The incident took place under the Aerodrome police station limits.

Student Arrived On Bullet

According to police, the student arrived at her grandparents' house on a Bullet motorcycle on Saturday night and stayed there.

Later, an argument allegedly broke out between her and her grandfather. During the dispute, the student allegedly picked up a cricket bat and hit him several times on the head.

When the man's wife saw him lying in a pool of blood, she raised an alarm. Family members rushed him to Aurobindo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Student Makes Serious Allegations

Police said the deceased was a retired Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel and lived separately with his wife. The student lives with her parents in the Mahalaxmi Nagar area.

During questioning, the student alleged that her grandfather had been looking at her with "wrong intentions" and had behaved obscenely with her on several occasions.

She reportedly told police that she had remained silent because she feared social stigma and damage to the family's reputation. She claimed that the continued alleged inappropriate behaviour eventually led to the incident.

Police Verifying Allegations

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Rawat said the student had made allegations of obscene behaviour against her grandfather and that police were verifying her claims.

Police are also questioning the student to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the alleged killing.