19-Year-Old Arrested For Uncle's Murder In Indore; Property Dispute, Drug Addiction Suspected | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly stabbing his 50-year-old uncle to death in the Raj Nagar area under the Chandan Nagar police station limits.

According to police, the murder stemmed from a family dispute following the division of ancestral property, coupled with the accused Chetan Kumawat's addiction to brown sugar and mounting debt.

After examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning neighbours, police interrogated family members individually. Suspicion fell on Chetan after he appeared nervous during questioning. He later confessed to the crime.

Chetan told police that his uncle, Kamal Kumawat, had treated him warmly and supported him financially when the family lived together. However, their relationship deteriorated after the family split.

Desperate for money to buy drugs and repay his loan, Chetan demanded cash from his uncle, who refused.

At around 2.30 am, Chetan allegedly took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his uncle. He then searched his uncle's pockets for the almirah keys to steal money, leaving the jewellery untouched to avoid arousing suspicion.

To mislead investigators, he left bloody handprints leading towards a neighbour's roof, cleaned himself up, and threw his bloodstained clothes out through a ventilator.

Police have seized the murder weapon and the bloodstained clothes. Further investigation is underway.