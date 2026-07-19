Rotary Club Of Indore Adarsh Installs New Team For 2026–27 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club of Indore Adarsh, under Rotary International District 3040, organised its seventh installation ceremony and the District Governor's official visit at St Mary's Champion School on Dhar Road.

The programme marked the installation of the club's new office-bearers for the Rotary year 2026–27 and reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to community service.

Addressing the gathering, speakers highlighted Rotary's global mission of promoting peace, social harmony, quality education, community health, environmental conservation and humanitarian service.

They also emphasised the organisation's continuing role in addressing contemporary social challenges through volunteerism and collective action.

The newly installed leadership outlined its vision for the year ahead, focusing on expanding community outreach, strengthening service initiatives and encouraging greater public participation in Rotary projects.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem.