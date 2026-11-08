Major Healthcare Boost! Mammography Machine, Advanced Cardiac Ambulance And 4 Dialysis Units Inaugurated To Improve Patient Care In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The city has received a significant boost to its healthcare infrastructure with the inauguration of a digital mammography machine, an advanced cardiac ambulance and four new dialysis machines at a ceremony organised jointly by Ganediwal Charitable Trust and Rotary Club Mandsaur.

MP Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, MLA Vipin Jain, Collector Divyank Singh and Rotary district governor Sushil Malhotra attended the programme.

The facilities have been established in memory of the late Seth Ranchhod Prasad Ganediwal with support from the Ganediwal family.

The mammography machine will help in the early detection of breast cancer, while the cardiac ambulance will provide emergency medical support.

The dialysis machines will expand treatment facilities for kidney patients from Mandsaur and surrounding rural areas.

Collector Divyank Singh assured proper operation and maintenance of the equipment.

Sisodia recalled the Ganediwal family's contribution during the Covid pandemic, including the supply of around 200 oxygen concentrators and financial assistance for an RT-PCR laboratory.

Rotary Club honoured Pradeep Ganediwal for the family's contribution to the healthcare initiative.