Indore Crime Branch Arrests 21-Year-Old 'Sanjay Dutt' For Smuggling Brown Sugar

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch arrested a 21-year-old man, identified as Vishal alias 'Sanjay Dutt' Bundela, late on Friday night in connection with a brown sugar smuggling case. The accused was apprehended after police traced his alleged involvement in the drug supply network through backward linkages.

According to police, Vishal was allegedly involved in the smuggling and supply of brown sugar. He also has a criminal record, with previous cases of assault, extortion and robbery registered against him.

15 Grams Of Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.50 Lakh Seized

The Crime Branch said that on November 4, a police team laid a trap near the Hanuman Temple at Rajkumar Vegetable Market and arrested Manoj alias 'Mannu' Verma (25). Police seized 15 grams of brown sugar, valued at approximately ₹1.50 lakh, from his possession.

A case was registered under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (Crime No. 0183/2026).

During Manoj's interrogation and the subsequent investigation, police uncovered Vishal's alleged involvement in the drug supply network.

Vishal, a resident of Niranjanpur Nai Basti, had been absconding since the case was registered. Acting on technical evidence and information received from informants, the Crime Branch traced and arrested him.

Police have also added Section 29, read with Section 8, of the NDPS Act to the case.

Accused Has Previous Cases Of Robbery, Assault

According to police records, Vishal has previous criminal cases registered against him at Lasudia police station in 2022 and Pardesipura police station in 2023. These cases involve allegations of assault, extortion and robbery.

Police said the accused studied up to Class 9 and was employed at Vindhyeshwari Travels in the Vijay Nagar area.

The Crime Branch is currently interrogating Vishal to identify the main supplier of the contraband, potential buyers and other individuals allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network.

Investigations are underway to establish the extent of the network and trace other suspects.

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